Registration for students in the Bellevue Community School District for the 2022-23 school year is set for Monday and Tuesday, August 1 and 2 from 10 am. to 7 p.m. at the Bellevue High School Commons Area for all grades PK-12. School starts August, 23.
In order for students to receive their schedules (MS/HS) and room assignments (elementary), a parent must be present at registration to pay all fees (instructional materials, lunch and computer fees for grades 6-12).
