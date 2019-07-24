Registration for the 2019–20 school year for all students attending Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade at Bellevue Community Schools will be held Monday, July 29 and Tuesday, July 30 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Bellevue Community High School in the commons area. Please note that a parent must be present to register students and for students to receive schedules and room assignments.
Information on fees for instructional materials, athletic passes, and breakfast and lunch can be accessed through the Bellevue Community School District website at www.bellevue.k12.ia.us (on the main page please see 2019-2020 Back To School Information). This information will be helpful, as all fees must be paid during the time of registration. For questions, please contact the school at 563-872-4001.
