The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a program to teach skills needed to hunt, field dress and cook mourning doves to individuals who have little to no dove hunting experience.
The Aug. 14 workshop will feature a knowledge and skills building session with instructors that will provide hands-on learning as well as a live-fire wingshooting clinic. The courses are designed for participants 16 years of age and older. The cost is $15 for the two-hour mourning dove course, $35 for the two-hour wingshooting course or a $45 combination registration is available for both courses. Space is limited.
For more information and to begin the registration process, visit: http://events.constantcontact.com/register/event? llr=dep4qyuab&oeidk=a07ei7hv18r339bada2
