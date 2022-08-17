Bellevue Cub Scout Pack 342 invites area boys and girls in grades K-5 to explore the many opportunities scouting has to offer.
An Open House for new scouts will be conducted Wednesday August 31 at 6 p.m. at Cole Park in Bellevue
For questions, or for those who can't make the meeting, please contact Denny Walgamuth at 563-590-0607.
