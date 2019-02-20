It's that time of year to register local youth for T-ball, baseball and softball. Forms are available at Bellevue Elementary and High Schools, Marquette, Bender’s Foods and Bellevue City Hall. The deadline for registration is March 15.
For questions regarding softball, please contact Terry Renner at terryrenner@outlook.com or (563) 872-4768.
For questions regarding T-ball or baseball, please contact Shannon Wedeking at shannonwedeking@yahoo.com or call (563) 543-8729. Parents can also go online to print registration forms at http://bellevueiaballassociation.net.
