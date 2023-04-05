Registration for 2023 Bellevue Boys and Girls Youth Baseball and Softball is now open, with registration due on Friday, April 7. Any child between 4 and 12 years old as of April 30 is eligible to participate.
Please contact Shannon Wedeking at shannonwedeking@yahoo.com or call 563-543-8729 to register or to find out more information. Online registration can be found at: https://bellevueiaballassociation.sportngin.com/register/form/081665115
