The University of Iowa is hosting wildlife day camps in several state parks this summer, and there’s still time to sign up.
Summer day camps are for third through seventh graders and taught by teachers, naturalist staff and college students. Kids will learn about animals, ecology and the outdoors in a fun, safe environment. Day camps are Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. each day.
The nearest camp will be at Maquoketa Caves State Park, Maquoketa, June 26-30.
Campers will spend a week diving into one of Iowa’s largest cave systems, learning about the unique geologic features that define the park as well as the wildlife that inhabits the region.
Activities include cave exploration, kayaking, hiking, birding, creating nature art, atlatl, fishing, wetland exploration, and outdoor skills.
