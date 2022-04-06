Dale and Mary Reeg of St. Donatus, Iowa will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary April 7, 2022.
The former Mary Zimmer of Bellevue, IA and Dale Reeg of St. Donatus, IA were married April 7, 1972.
Dale farmed retiring in 2021. Mary worked at John Deere Dubuque Works for 33 years retiring in 2001.
They are the parents of four sons, Jay (Amy) of Springbrook, IA, Patrick (Meagan) of Bloomington, IL, Jon (Jodi) of Independence, IA and Adam (Adriane) of Metamora, IL.
They have 10 grandchildren, Cole, Maci, Brady, Isabelle, Sylvia, Regan, Rylee, Easton, Caden, and Harper.
In honor of the occasion, they will celebrate with a family dinner.
