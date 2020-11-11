By KELLY GERLACH
for the Bellevue Herald-Leader
Following the nationwide trend, the red wave of Republican wins blew through Jackson County, buoying everyone on the ticket to victory in the 2020 general election Nov. 3.
Jackson County counted a record number of voters, with 75.1% voter turnout compared to 70% turnout in the 2016 general election.
On the local scene, Brent Kilburg defeated Steve Schroeder to become the new Jackson County sheriff in 2021. Kilburg, a Republican and Scott County sheriff’s deputy from Donahue, received 672 more votes than his opponent, according to unofficial election results from the Jackson County Auditor’s Office.
“Perhaps the propelling factors (to the win) were my strong leadership abilities and broad scope of experience. I’m looking forward to the challenge, and the satisfaction of knowing we are improving things,” Kilburg said, noting that friends encouraged him to run because the office was becoming “stagnant.”
He will continue working for the Scott County Sheriff’s Office until the end of the year. Because he now lives near Donahue, he is exploring short-term living arrangements in Jackson County while looking for a permanent solution, he said.
Kilburg said he will reach out to sheriff’s office personnel to start “building rapport and cohesion” and learn their views for the future of the office. He also will become more involved in plans for the new Jackson County Jail.
He said he will assess operations in the sheriff’s office before exploring any changes.
Kilburg thanked the voters as well as his campaign volunteers and donors. He said he faced a “formidable opponent” in Schroeder and respected his years of service.
Schroeder, D-Bellevue and the county’s chief deputy sheriff, did not respond to requests for comment.
Schroeder won Precincts 1 and 4. Precinct 1 includes his hometown of Bellevue, where he won by 199 votes; Precinct 4 includes Butler and Otter Creek Townships and part of the city of Zwingle; he won there by one vote.
Kilburg garnered the most votes in the remaining 14 precincts.
Kilburg will replace longtime Jackson County Sheriff Russ Kettmann, announced plans to retire at the end of this year.
Incumbent defeated
Following the red wave, Jackson and parts of Dubuque and Jones counties elected a new state representative for District 58.
Dentist Steve Bradley, R-Cascade, garnered the most votes in each of the district’s three counties, defeating incumbent Andy McKean, D-Anamosa.
Bradley received 31 more votes that McKean in Jackson County, 706 more votes in Jones, and 501 more votes in Dubuque County, according to unofficial election results from the Iowa secretary of state’s office.
Bradley watched the election returns flow in at home with his wife last week.
“I think the majority of voters appreciate the fact that the state is in good financial shape, and wanted to see that carry over,” he said, thanking his volunteers and saying he’s looking forward to exploring District 58 more in-depth when his term begins in January.
“My priorities in the first term will be learning the ropes, listening to constituents, taxes, education and healthcare,” Bradley said.
He plans to continue working as a dentist when the Legislature is not in session. An associate joined his practice in July and will handle the practice when Bradley is away.
McKean knew he faced a tough race after switching political parties in 2019.
“But I felt with the hard work I’ve done over the years I’d survive the challenge. But Trump’s victory in Jackson County was too difficult to overcome,” McKean said Wednesday afternoon as he and wife Connie retrieved campaign signs in Bellevue.
McKean congratulated Bradley and thanked his supporters over the years.
“It’s been a real honor to represent Jackson County. I’ve grown very fond of the people who live here,” he said.
McKean said his second term would have been his last in the Legislature had he won. He served in the Iowa Legislature from 1979-2003, took time off for his law practice and family, then took office in District 58 in 2017
“Honestly, I’m at the point in my life where I’m looking at doing other things with the years ahead,” McKean said, adding that he and Connie were “looking forward to leading less stressful and hectic lives.”
Bradley’s win helped the Iowa GOP expand its majority to 59 seats after flipping seven Democrat-held seats and re-electing all Republican incumbents in the Iowa House, according to Iowa Capital Dispatch.
More Jackson County results
Incumbent Mike Steines, R-LaMotte, won his second term as Jackson County supervisor, defeating Sandy Knockel-Strub of Leisure Lake by 4,377 votes.
Steines applauded his opponent and all who have the courage to run for public office, and he thanked Jackson County voters for their support.
“You make the best decisions you can make, and more importantly I think, you make informed decisions, you ask questions, and you listen to people,” Steines said Wednesday afternoon between hauling loads of corn.
Knockel-Strub, who entered the race in August, said she “was running against a strong opponent, but I thought I had a lot to offer.”
She would run for elected office again, she said, and thanked voters for their support.
Steines mapped out some of his top priorities heading into his second term as supervisor. They include working on the new Jackson County Jail — “there’s definitely a need for it” — and improving road infrastructure.
“And I’d like to revisit Prairie Creek (a project that includes additional campground and cabins at county-owned Prairie Creek Recreation Area). I think it’s a good idea that needs tweaking, and we need to find some funding for it,” Steines explained.
Alisa Smith won her first election to the Jackson County auditor’s position. She ran uncontested as a Republican, although there were 65 write-in votes, according to data from the Iowa secretary of state’s website. Smith was appointed auditor in 2019 after Brian Moore resigned mid-term.
Dianne Brady and James Thines retained their seats on the Jackson County Regional Health Center Board of Trustees. They ran unopposed.
Other state, federal races
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Red Oak, retained her seat following a hotly contested and expensive campaign against Democrat Theresa Greenfield, a Des Moines Democrat. Ernst received 1,927 more votes than Greenfield in Jackson County, and more than 110,353 votes statewide.
Multiple media reports said more than $234 million was spent on the Ernst/Greenfield campaign, making it the second-costliest U.S. Senate campaign in the nation in 2020 (North Carolina had the most expensive at $280 million) and the most expensive campaign in Iowa history.
Republican Ashley Hinson, R-Cedar Rapids, defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer of Dubuque in Iowa’s 1st Congressional District, a seat Finkenauer held for one term. Hinson won by 1,885 votes.
About 53.1% of Iowans voted to re-elect President Donald Trump over Democratic opponent Joe Biden. National results had not been finalized as of press time.
Iowa shatters general election turnout record
Iowans broke the all-time turnout record for a general election, according to Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate.
More than 1,697,000 Iowans voted, easily surpassing the previous state record of 1,589,951 set in 2012.
More than 1 million Iowans voted absentee, another new record. As of Nov. 4, 1,001,840 absentee ballots were received by county auditors. Absentee ballots postmarked by Nov. 2 and received by noon on Nov. 9 were to be counted. All results remain unofficial until canvassing is completed and the results are certified on Nov. 30.
“I want to send a big thank you to Iowa voters, poll workers, county election officials, and my staff,” Secretary Pate said. “This was an election like no other and everyone stepped up. Record turnout during a pandemic is an amazing achievement and overall, the process went very smoothly in Iowa. Also, huge thanks to our state and federal partners for helping us provide safe and secure elections.”
Some 76% of all registered voters in Iowa participated, one of the highest turnout rates in the nation. Iowans set a record for active registered voters. The new all-time high as of Nov. 2 is 2,095,581.
Every county will now conduct post-election audits in randomly selected precincts to help ensure the integrity of the vote.
Election officials reminded to “Stand Tall”
The first song she hears on the radio is a harbinger for how election day is going to go. It’s a little superstition Jackson County Auditor Alisa Smith has, she told the county Board of Supervisors last week.
A song titled “Stand Tall” played when Smith switched on her radio Nov. 3.
Election day would be a tough one with party politics, political rhetoric, complaints of fraud in the nation, the coronavirus pandemic, and an impatient nation awaiting results at the national level — not to mention all the rigor of a typical county election. But Smith took the song as a positive sign that Jackson County’s election day would run smoothly.
“Stand tall. You’re doing a heck of a job today,” Smith told staff as they set out to handle election day duties.
With the uptick in positive COVID-19 cases in Jackson County, auditor’s office employees assisted many people with curbside voting in the last couple weeks, Smith said. Many of the voters were individuals who had recently tested positive, so staff made sure to don face coverings and maintain their distance when helping these curbside voters, Smith said.
Some election workers tested positive for COVID-19 or felt ill on election day and stayed home, forcing the auditor’s office to implement a backup plan.
“It’s organized chaos” on election day, Smith said.
Voters came in-person down to the last minute Nov. 2, with 204 voting in the auditor’s office that day, Smith said. That’s more than double the regular number on the day before the election.
As of Nov. 2, about 6,400 had voted absentee — easily eclipsing the 4,424 who voted absentee in the 2016 general election.
Smith said “a lot’ of people registered to vote in the week leading up to the election as well.
Talking to the Jackson County Board of Supervisors two hours after the polls opened Nov. 3, Smith’s voice cracked with emotion and a couple tears glistened in her eyes.
The days, months even, of election prep work had taken their toll.
However, Smith’s emotions were not of frustration or exhaustion, but appreciation for her family, the families of all candidates running for public office, and her staff for all their hard work.
She also was emotional to have her name on the ballot for county auditor for the first time. (She was appointed to the seat in 2019 after Brian Moore resigned mid-term.)
“There is a toll to our families,” Smith said, telling the supervisors that she’d received some supportive text messages from family that morning as polling locations set to open.
She also praised her staff. “I can’t do this alone.”
“It’s an incredible day today and an incredible moment and I’m so blessed to be able to do it,” Smith said.
Commented
