Glen “Red” Henton for over 80 years has told the world about Maquoketa, a true ambassador. For Fulton, Iowa too. He was born in Fulton, grew up there, but has lived most of his life in the Timber City. On September 3, 2020, he will celebrate his 100th birthday.
Joan Caven of Maquoketa, a longtime friend and fellow church member, has organized a committee to plan a celebration on September 3. Citizens will hear about his days in Fulton, his almost making it into major league baseball, his work at Clinton Engines, and his 20-year career with the U.S. Postal Service.
They will hear about his years as a champion horseshoe pitcher and the longest game in history that put him in the Guiness Book of World Records. And most of all, strumming, humming, and singing country music with his band at weddings, anniversaries, and for any event in the tri-state area. Red’s mellow country music voice, with backing by his wife Bernice, two brothers and friends played country favorites at thousands of events. He sang on Chicago radio stations and on KMAQ hundreds of times. Because of COVID-19, there will be no big dinner or party, but several things will soon be announced for his birthday. Joan Caven says a pre-birthday card shower tops the list. Joan hopes you will send a card to Red’s house at 413 South Jones Ave, Maquoketa, IA. If you have a good memory, be sure and include it. And no gifts. Again, September 3, 2020 is Red’s 100th Birthday.
