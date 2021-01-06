The Jackson County Energy District is again partnering with the Friends of Jackson County Conservation in holiday light recycling.
Drop off your old lights at the recycling box at the Hurstville Interpretive Center or at the Bellevue Public Works area next to the glass recycling container.
And be sure to replace old bulbs with LED bulbs. They save money and energy, burn at lower temperatures (cool to the touch), last longer (rated up to 100,000 hours), and come in both “warm” and “cool” varieties.
Last year, 150 pounds of old bulbs were collected and properly recycled.
