The Jackson County Energy District is again partnering with Friends of Jackson County Conservation to recycle holiday lights.
The public can drop off old lights at the recycling box at the Hurstville Interpretive Center or the Bellevue Public Works recycling center.
Be sure to replace your old bulbs with LED bulbs. They will save you money and energy, burn at lower temperatures (cool to the touch), last longer (rated up to 100,000 hours), and they come in both “warm” and “cool” varieties.
Last year, more than 700 pounds of old bulbs were collected and properly recycled, according to Energy District representatives.
