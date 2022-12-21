The Jackson County Energy District is again partnering with Friends of Jackson County Conservation to recycle holiday lights. Drop off old lights at the recycling box at the Hurstville Interpretive Center or the Bellevue Public Works recycling center and be sure to replace old bulbs with LED bulbs.
Last year, more than 700 pounds of old bulbs were collected and properly recycled. Lights will be accepted for recycling at the Hurstville and Bellevue locations until Jan. 6, 2023.
