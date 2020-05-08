Clinton County Conservation Board
Tuesday, May 12 / 6 p.m.
The public may join the meeting by phone by dialing 1-408-418-9388 and entering the access code 291895540. The public may also join through the internet by following this web address: https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join
Enter meeting Code: 291895540 and then password clinton23.
Welcome and introductions
Review/approval of April 14, 2020 meeting minutes
Financial report and approval of bills
Administrative reports
New Business:
Seasonal Positions
REAP Grant
Birding Program
Timber Harvest & Forestry Field Day
Summer Camps
Old Business: Discussion / Possible Action
AmeriCorps Grant Update
Habitat Stamp Grant Update
Brophy Creek Update
Interview Team Update
Budget Amendment Update
Rock Creek Update
Eden Valley Addition Update
Adjournment
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.