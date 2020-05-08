Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES AS LOW AS 28 EXPECTED. MID 20S POSSIBLE IN FAR NORTHWEST ILLINOIS. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST IOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL, NORTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM CDT SATURDAY. * IMPACTS...FROST AND FREEZE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION IF NOT PROTECTED OR BROUGHT INDOORS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE- GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING. &&