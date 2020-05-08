Clinton County Conservation Board

Tuesday, May 12 / 6 p.m.

The public may join the meeting by phone by dialing 1-408-418-9388 and entering the access code 291895540.  The public may also join through the internet by following this web address:  https://globalpage-prod.webex.com/join   

Enter meeting Code: 291895540 and then password clinton23.

Welcome and introductions

Review/approval of April 14, 2020 meeting minutes

Financial report and approval of bills

Administrative reports

New Business:

     Seasonal Positions

     REAP Grant

     Birding Program

     Timber Harvest & Forestry Field Day

     Summer Camps

Old Business: Discussion / Possible Action

     AmeriCorps Grant Update

     Habitat Stamp Grant Update

     Brophy Creek Update

     Interview Team Update

     Budget Amendment Update

     Rock Creek Update

     Eden Valley Addition Update

Adjournment