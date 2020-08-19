A nonprofit group from Postville and all of northeastern Iowa including Bellevue, was honored with the 2020 Governor's Arts Award during the virtual 2020 Iowa Arts Summit last week.
The Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, presented the awards on behalf of Gov. Kim Reynolds to Northeast Iowa Resource Conservation & Development, (RC&D) in partnership with the Byways of Iowa Foundation. The award recognizes and honors individuals, organizations and communities that have had a significant impact on the vitality of the arts in Iowa.
Bellevue’s contribution to the public arts was the ‘Fishstacks’ sculpture on south Riverview that were the creation of local Bellevue Arts Council member Ron Hansen. The piece was made possible through a Byways of Iowa Public Art Initiative grant.
"As we celebrate the arts in Iowa, it's a pleasure to recognize this year's award recipients for the impact they have had on their communities and across the state," Iowa Arts Council Administrator David Schmitz said. "Whether it has been serving organizations, leading fundraising efforts or connecting people to the arts, this year's award recipients have been at the forefront of improving cultural vitality and quality of life in Iowa."
In 2015, Northeast Iowa Resource Conservation & Development, in partnership with the Byways of Iowa Foundation, launched the Byways of Iowa Public Art Initiative. Funded in part by a grant from the National Endowment for the Arts "Our Town" program, the Northeast Iowa RC&D hired Iowa-based artists to develop, fabricate and install unique public art pieces in 15 Iowa communities.
The project was completed in 2019 with more than $250,000 raised through the support of more than 100 private, local, state and federal contributors. Together, the 16 installations create a body of art that epitomizes the culture and character of communities along Iowa's scenic byways.
Bellevue’s riverfront and art are a big part of the award.
Awards were recently presented during the virtual 2020 Iowa Arts Summit, when more than 250 state and national arts professionals, community leaders and advocates gathered online to network, learn and celebrate the arts in Iowa. The summit was presented by the Iowa Arts Council, a division of the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs.
The Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs and its three divisions – the Iowa Arts Council, Produce Iowa - State Office of Media Production and the State Historical Society of Iowa – empower Iowa to build and sustain culturally vibrant communities by connecting Iowans to the people, places and points of pride that define our state. The department’s work enables Iowa to be recognized as a state that fosters creativity and serves as a catalyst for innovation where the stories of Iowa are preserved and communicated to connect past, present and future generations.
