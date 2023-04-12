2024 Republican Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will be the keynote speaker at the annual Jackson County GOP Spring Dinner, which is slated for April 21 at Timber Lanes & Event Center in Maquoketa. Doors open at 5 p.m.
The first 50 people attending will receive a ticket for a free beer or wine. Tickets are $35 per person or $60 per couple. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and the program will follow at 7 p.m.
Ramaswamy was born and raised in Ohio to immigrant parents from India. He is a successful entrepreneur, New York Times bestselling author, and a dynamic speaker. The Federalist Society call him, “One of the most compelling conservative voices in the country.”
He is the author of Woke, Inc.: Inside Corporate America’s Social Justice Scam, along with his second book, Nation of Victims: Identity Politics, the Death of Merit, and the Path Back to Excellence.
Left leaning media has called Ramaswamy the "intellectual godfathers of the anti-woke movement" (Politico) and the “right’s leading anti-ESG crusader” (Axios and Bloomberg). He was dubbed "The C.E.O. of Anti-Woke," by the New Yorker and has been described by the Federalist Society as "one of the most compelling conservative voices in the country." These movements are now popularized in mainstream conservative thought.
As he told an interviewer last month, “We are in the middle of a national identity crisis where we have celebrated our diversity and our differences for so long that we forgot all the ways we’re really just the same as Americans, bound by a common set of ideals that set this nation into motion 250 years ago.”
Also speaking will be Army Veteran Kathy Barnette, Grassroots Director for Vivek 2024.
For reservations or information call Darla at 563-580-4731 or email tranztk@aol.com. Tickets will also be available at the door.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.