Vivek Ramaswamy

Vivek Ramaswamy

 EMMA LOW PHOTO

2024 Republican Presidential Candidate Vivek Ramaswamy will be the keynote speaker at the annual Jackson County GOP Spring Dinner, which is slated for April 21 at Timber Lanes & Event Center in Maquoketa. Doors open at 5 p.m.

The first 50 people attending will receive a ticket for a free beer or wine. Tickets are $35 per person or $60 per couple. Dinner will be served at 6 p.m. and the program will follow at 7 p.m.