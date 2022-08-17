Members of the Bellevue High School Class of 1991 will host a special rally for classmate Troy Norpel to help raise funds to help he and his family with medical and living expenses.
The rally will be held at Bellevue American Legion Post #273 on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to closing time. The rally will coincide with the Iowa versus Iowa State rivalry game which will be on the television screens downstairs. Food, drinks, bean bags and auction items will be available for purchase with proceeds going toward the Norpel family.
According to fundraiser coordinators Aaron Kilburg and Steve Nemmers, Troy Norpel, the son of Rich and Diane Norpel of Bellevue, was diagnosed with Primary Progressive Multiple Sclerosis over a year ago, and he is now in decline.
Norpel’s condition has advanced to the point that he is unable to work, and he is having trouble walking, talking and swallowing. He and his wife Sarah, have two children, daughter Aurora, 17; and son Jayce 14.
Fellow Bellevue Class of 1991 friends Steve Nemmers (Bellevue), Craig Murray (Robbins) and Aaron Kilburg (Batavia, Illinois) are raising money to help with medical and living expenses to help the Norpel family. The are asking people to help Troy and his family.
As well as attending the Rally for Troy Norpel on Sept. 10, folks are encouraged to go to a GoFundMe page for Norpel to make a financial contribution.
"I've known Troy Norpel for 45 years, and he is the kindest person I have ever met. He meets every challenge with a positive attitude and a smile, and his fight against Multiple Sclerosis is no different,” said friend Aaron Kilburg. "Troy is beloved by all who know him, so it's no surprise when word got out Troy needs help, the people of Bellevue would respond with open and generous hearts.
Troy is in the fight of his life, but he is not fighting alone. I am appreciative to everyone who has reached out to help my friend,” he added “The Rally for Troy Norpel on September 10 promises to be a special day for the Norpel Family and the community of Bellevue."
Kilburg shared some memories of Norpel who has been his friend for as long as he can remember.
“Some of my fondest memories as a child are of playing little league baseball with Troy and attending Hawkeye Football games at Kinnick Stadium with our father's during the glory days of Chuck Long and Hayden Fry in the 1980s,” said Kilburg. “Over the last decade, I had lost touch with Troy, but last summer when I heard he was sick with MS, my friend Craig Murray and I immediately planned a trip to visit him at his home in Coralville. It was a wonderful day, leading to more visits, including attending a men's Hawkeye basketball game this past February.”
In July, another classmate, Craig Murray, joined Kilburg for visit, and they could see that Norpel and his family needed help. Tory was unable to work, and it was evident his condition had declined.
“Troy's spirit and smile was the same. He was still the upbeat, positive, and fun person we have always known, but his declining strength and mobility was impossible to ignore,” said Kilburg. “Troy and his wife Sarah would never ask for help, but Craig and I knew we needed to do something. That was the moment "A Rally for Troy Norpel" was born.”
Working with our fellow Bellevue classmate Steve Nemmers and many others, Murray and Kilburg came up with a plan to raise money for the family to assist with medical and living expenses and create an event to bring the Bellevue community together Troy, Sarah and the Norpel family.
“As we expected, the people of Bellevue have risen the challenge. Classmates, friends and family have been reaching out to ask how they can help with the rally, and thus far the GoFundMe we started has raised over $8,000,” said Kilburg. “We hope to have a huge turnout at the Rally, so we would encourage everyone to attend the event at the American Legion.”
The highlight of the day will be watching the Iowa versus Iowa State game, followed immediately by a silent and live auction, starting at 6 or 6:30 p.m.
As well as food and drinks, prizes, including stays at a 4 bedroom Villa in Florida, a two-night stay at a home in Galena, sports memorabilia, a bike, hunting firearms, football tickets and parking passes for the Iowa versus Northwestern home football game are more will be auctioned.
“Thank you so much for your support of Troy and of us, his family,” said wife Sarah Norpel. “We are so grateful for you and your support during this challenging time for our family.”
Those who would like to volunteer at the rally or make a donation should contact Steve Nemmers at snemmers91@yahoo.com or Aaron Kilburg at aaronkilburg@yahoo.com.
