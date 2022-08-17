Members of the Bellevue High School Class of 1991 will host a special rally for classmate Troy Norpel to help raise funds to help he and his family with medical and living expenses.

The rally will be held at Bellevue American Legion Post #273 on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 11 a.m. to closing time. The rally will coincide with the Iowa versus Iowa State rivalry game which will be on the television screens downstairs. Food, drinks, bean bags and auction items will be available for purchase with proceeds going toward the Norpel family.