Make room, western Jackson County.
An estimated 20,000 bicyclists plus their support staff, friends, and family will descend on Maquoketa for one night this July.
Maquoketa will host the final overnight stop for the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa on Friday, July 24. That’s the week before the Jackson County Fair starts.
RAGBRAI officials announced the 2020 route Saturday night, with many Maquoketa city leaders watching on television during the Maquoketa Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Winter Gala.
Maquoketa’s hosting duties mean an estimated 20,000 registered riders as well as their support people and other visitors on RAGBRAI XLVIII will stay in town as part of the “oldest, largest and longest recreational bicycle touring event in the world,” according to the RAGBRAI website.
Maquoketa has been the buzz across the state lately, according to Wendy McCartt, director of the Maquoketa Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I think the buzz fell on the right ear,” McCartt said. “RAGBRAI attracts participants not only from Iowa, but from across the U.S., so this will be a wonderful opportunity to showcase our community and leave a lasting impression.”
Mayor Don Schwenker agreed.
“Maquoketa has been going through a renaissance and many people around the state and the Midwest have taken notice,” the mayor said. “With RAGBRAI selecting us, it validates our efforts in making Maquoketa the great place it is. Having everyone here during the race will showcase our accomplishments and encourage them to visit us again.”
The overnight stop also comes with possible economic implications as participants require lodging, food, and other amenities.
“This will no doubt be a substantial economic boost for our town,” McCartt said. “A shorter ride from Anamosa to Maquoketa means participants will have more time to spend in our community and businesses. This is also an opportunity for our local non-profit organizations to get involved and benefit financially as well.”
RAGBRAI 2020 kicks off July 19 in Le Mars, the ice cream capital of the world. Bicyclists will finish the race by dipping their tires in the Mississippi River in Clinton, about 53 miles from Maquoketa on July 25.
In between, riders will stop overnight in Storm Lake, Fort Dodge, Iowa Falls, Waterloo, Anamosa and Maquoketa. They will navigate 420.3 miles of Iowa roads with 12,306 feet of climb.
The full route, including pass-through towns and vehicle directions, is expected to be released in March.
None of this year’s overnight stops are new to RAGBRAI; however, Le Mars, Maquoketa, Iowa Falls and Waterloo haven’t hosted RAGBRAI in at least a decade.
Maquoketa last hosted the bicycle ride in 2004 — only the third time in the ride’s history and the eighth time the ride spent the night or ended in Jackson County.
Maquoketa was an overnight host in 1994 and 1978.
The ride ended in Bellevue in 1989, 1991, 1999 and 2002. Sabula was the final stop in 1998.
