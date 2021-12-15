Progress continues with the new Jackson County Jail construction project despite projected increases in costs.
John Hansen of Midwest Construction Consultants said “quite a few general contractors” have expressed interest in the project since it was released for bidding Nov. 30.
On Dec. 7, Hansen told the Jackson County Board of Supervisors that already he’d had contact with nine contractors who were interested in the contract.
Hansen said he still needed to find some heating and air conditioning, plumbing, and electrical contractors, but otherwise he’s received “pretty good response on the project.”
However, supply chain issues could plague the estimated $6.8 million project. “Material costs have skyrocketed,” Hansen reiterated last week.
Supervisor Jack Willey reciprocated the comment with some ire, saying he wished the project had gone out to bid earlier as the board had wished.
“You said to wait,” Willey told Hansen, who had earlier this year advised waiting to go out to bid so that the cost of building materials would deflate. “… That was a big mistake.”
Hansen replied that it’s only a matter of time before the materials prices come back down and that many others in his position had expected the prices to decline by now.
Jail bids are due and will be opened Dec. 21.
The new jail will be built at the corner of East Maple Street and Jacobsen Drive in Maquoketa. The facility will have 30 beds with room for future expansion as well as at least eight inmate separation classifications as set forth by federal law. It also will include some office space, a training/multipurpose space, etc.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.