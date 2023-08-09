Members of the Jackson County Dolly Parton Imagination Library Committee, (which include Marian Meyer, Stephanie Penniston and Linda Nudd of Bellevue) gathered recently for their quarterly meeting. The Preston Public Library served as the host site. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is dedicated to inspiring a love of reading by gifting books free of charge to children from birth to age five, through funding shared by Dolly Parton and local community partners in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Australia and Republic of Ireland. Inspired by her father’s inability to read and write Dolly started her Imagination Library in 1995 for the children within her home county. Today, the program spans five countries and gifts over 2 million free books each month to children around the world. The Jackson County affiliate works to sign up eligible students from birth to age five and to raise the funds to cover 100% of the cost of a book and the monthly postage to each of the approximately 650 students currently enrolled in the program in Jackson County.
