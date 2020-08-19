Kevin and Patty McClimon have enjoyed seeing the generations of families growing up over the decades in Bellevue, and they have also enjoyed serving an extremely important role in the community.
While they will continue to serve that role and will remain in Bellevue, they have sold the business they have owned and operated for the past 25 years. As was announced a few weeks ago, Bellevue Pharmacy has been sold to Hartig Drug of Dubuque.
“Charlie Hartig approached us about purchasing the business, and discussions began about how this sale could benefit both our customers and our community,” said Patty, who said she and Keven will still work at the Bellevue Pharmacy for the Hartig family for about the next five years, then partially retire here.
The McClimons came to Bellevue in 1994 when their youngest child was three years old. Kevin was originally from Elwood, Iowa and Patty hailed from Oneida, New York. Kevin had worked for Bellevue Pharmacy for a few years before the couple bought the business and moved to town.
Kevin earned his degree from the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy; and Patty graduated as a registered nurse (RN) from the Albany Medical Center School of Nursing and Clarke University.
Together, the couple raised three children who were all raised here.
“All three of our kids grew up in Bellevue Pharmacy, starting by emptying trash and sweeping the floors,” said Patty. “They all learned how to interact with the public doing this, which helped all of them in their careers.”
The couple’s daughter Mary is now a nanny and RN in Chicago, Illinois; their other daughter Kathleen is an RN at the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital; and son Paul is in his final year at University of Iowa College of Pharmacy.
Hartig’s acquisition of Bellevue Pharmacy is expected to be completed by mid-October, and the McClimons and Hartigs are working closely to ensure the transition will be seamless for customers so that access to pharmacy care is not interrupted.
Kevin McClimon will be staying on as the pharmacy manager and Hartig hopes to retain all Bellevue Pharmacy employees.
“Bellevue is a strong and proud community and Bellevue Pharmacy has been providing trusted pharmacy care in Bellevue for decades, so I am excited Hartig Drug can be part of that story,” said Charlie Hartig, CEO of Hartig Drug Company. “We pride ourselves in serving local Iowa communities and are excited to carry on the legacy and values of Kevin and Patty.”
As for the McClimons, they won’t ever forget the careers and life they created in Bellevue.
“We have been blessed with a great group of people to work with. We have always considered our team to be our colleagues and friends, not our employees, and still feel that way,” said Patty. “They're an important part of why we're
still staying here in Bellevue. Looking back on how welcoming people were when we came still warms our hearts.”
The McClimons said the community has been supportive of services they started at the pharmacy , such as flu shots, medication packaging, and medication synchronization, which shows faith and trust.
Over the past three decades the McClimons have been an important part of the Bellevue community, not only business-wise, but both being quite active with schools and civic causes.
“One of the greatest things about being part of a community pharmacy in the greater Bellevue area has been the opportunity to serve multiple generations of our friends and neighbors,” said Kevin. “Seeing kids who used to play in our backyard start families, running into their parents in local businesses, and sitting with their grandparents in church while knowing we're a part of their health care team is an honor that still humbles us.”
Bellevue Pharmacy is one of the oldest businesses in Bellevue, dating back to its opening in 1896. The first owners were John Rolling and George Kranz.
From 1896 until now a lot of changes have occurred at the Pharmacy. Many people came and went when it comes to owners. After Rolling and Kranz, there was John Weimerskirch, Arlyn and Connie Pickens and finally the McClimons.
Now, under the Hartig banner, plans are to transition the business by providing new products and offerings in the store, implementing its Rewards Program, and providing the Hartig Drug Discount Card which will provide an alternative option for prescription drug pricing.
Hartig Drug will also introduce new over the counter items, as well as other health, beauty and gift options.
Hartig Drug Company (Hartig Drug) is a local, family owned and operated group of pharmacies located in the Iowa, Wisconsin and Illinois tri-state region. Hartig Drug was founded 115 years ago by A. J. Hartig.
