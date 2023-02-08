In a quest for a better calculator, 34-year-old, then-Iowa State College assistant professor John Vincent Atanasoff (1903-1995) took a drive from Ames in the winter months of 1937 to clear his frustration and ended up in the Quad Cities.
From his biography, it states he ordered a bourbon and wrote down his ideas on a cocktail napkin. These ideas were instrumental in his invention of the ABC (Atanasoff-Berry computer) as the first electronic digital computer. Many of the concepts that originated with the ABC are still used as basic components of the computers we use today.
Atanasoff needed a better calculator that could quickly solve advanced equations while working on his doctoral thesis. He was already working with a Monroe calculator, the most advanced calculating machine at the time. When he tried to find such a machine, he realized that none existed, says a synopsis of the Eye Steel Film documentary. So Atanasoff decided he must build his own.
Augustana College will host the 2023, in Wallenberg Hall, inside the Denkmann Memorial Building, 3520 7th Ave., Rock Island, Ill.
The event, sponsored by the college and the Davenport and Rock Island public libraries, will include a viewing of the 2013 Eye Steel Film documentary “Atanasoff, Father of the Computer.” Also part of the event, a panel discussion will focus on John Vincent Atanasoff and his ties to the Quad Cities. A reception will follow at Bent River Brewing Company, 512 24th St., Rock Island, Ill.
Panel presenters include Dr. Ashfaq Khokar, chair of electrical and computer engineering at Iowa State University; Mark Ridolfi, managing editor of the North Scott Press who interviewed Atanasoff; and Shawn Beattie, manager of educational technology at Augustana College.
“This particular event looks at the link between Rock Island and the invention of the first electronic digital computer by Iowa State physicist John Atanasoff,” Beattie said. “He spent an evening in Rock Island in the winter of 1937-38. While here, he came up with four concepts for his first computer that are still in use in today's computers.”
Beattie helped bring the full-size replica of Atanasoff’s computer to Augustana in 1998 and said he has long held an interest in the inventor.
Atanasoff was born in 1903 outside of Hamilton, N.Y. He earned a bachelor of science in electrical engineering from the University of Florida in 1925 and a master’s in mathematics from Iowa State College in 1926. He earned a Ph.D. in theoretical physics from the University of Wisconsin in July 1930 and returned to Iowa State as an assistant professor in mathematics and physics.
