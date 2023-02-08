John Vincent Atanasoff

In a quest for a better calculator, 34-year-old, then-Iowa State College assistant professor John Vincent Atanasoff (1903-1995) took a drive from Ames in the winter months of 1937 to clear his frustration and ended up in the Quad Cities.  

 From his biography, it states he ordered a bourbon and wrote down his ideas on a cocktail napkin. These ideas were instrumental in his invention of the ABC (Atanasoff-Berry computer) as the first electronic digital computer. Many of the concepts that originated with the ABC are still used as basic components of the computers we use today.