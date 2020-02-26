Members of the Bellevue City Council will be hosting a Bellevue Cable Q&A session on Tuesday, March 3 at 7 p.m.
The session is intended to gather public input on the future of the local cable business, as costs continue to increase for both customers and the city itself, which owns the franchise.
Council members will use the information to make future decisions on the Bellevue Cable system, which has been cash flowing for the past few years, but had been operating with a deficit for several years prior. City leaders say that the meeting will also provide input on how to make the service better in the future.
Feedback and information, as well as pricing and channel selection, will also be topics of discussion.
“A lot of people ask, 'why are the cable prices always going up?' 'Why can't I pick and choose my channels?' 'Why can't the people that want sports channels just pay for sports?' etc. This is a way we can educate our citizens and provide them with the real answers because most people do not realize the rules and restrictions we have,” explained Emily Medinger.
Curtis Dean, the city’s broadband consultant, will be on hand in case any technical questions are asked.
While folks may come in person, the event will also be broadcast on Bellevue’s Local Access Channel (40).
Those who wish to call into the event live can do so by dialing (563) 872-1005.
