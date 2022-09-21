Once again, the Jackson County Master Gardeners are sponsoring a pumpkin carving and decorating contest. It will be held at the Maquoketa Farmer’s Market on Tuesday, October 11. Bring your pumpkins by 4:15 p.m. Judging will take place at 4:15 p.m. with prizes being awarded at 5:15 p.m. Pumpkins will be judged on creativity, technical excellence, style and presentation.
There will be two divisions, carving and decorated. There are three age categories in each division, 8 years old and under, 9 -16 years of age, and 17-adults. First and second place cash prizes will be awarded in each category.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.