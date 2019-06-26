The Jackson County Jail Advisory Committee will be hosting public tours of the county jail on Thursday, June 27 starting at 4 p.m.; and again on Saturday, July 6, starting at 9 a.m.
There will be four one-hour tours hourly on those dates. All inmates will be housed in a different county during the tours.
The tours are meant to inform voters on the deficiencies at the jail, prior to the Aug. 6 referendum to build a new jail.
