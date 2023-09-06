BHS

The public is invited to view designs for the Bellevue Community School District’s new elementary school building from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. during an open house at the current Bellevue Elementary gym on Wednesday, September 13.

Representatives from the district and OPN Architects, the Eastern Iowa-based firm hired by the district to design the new school, will be at the event to share the design of the new school, which will be built to the east of the current secondary school.