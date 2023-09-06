The public is invited to view designs for the Bellevue Community School District’s new elementary school building from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. during an open house at the current Bellevue Elementary gym on Wednesday, September 13.
Representatives from the district and OPN Architects, the Eastern Iowa-based firm hired by the district to design the new school, will be at the event to share the design of the new school, which will be built to the east of the current secondary school.
In place of an official presentation time, attendees will have the opportunity to view the design and renderings of the building, ask questions, and visit with representatives of the district and OPN throughout the night.
Tom Meyer, Bellevue Community School District superintendent encourages community members to attend.
“This is another opportunity for our stakeholders to provide input to our district,” said Meyer. “The perspectives and thoughts on the current proposed design is essential to designing a building to meet the educational needs of our students.”
The approximately 36,000-square-foot, two-story building will have nine classrooms, three for each grade third through fifth. This will be enough space for half of the district’s elementary school students to move out of the current Bellevue Elementary School.
PreK through second grade will remain at the current elementary school for the immediate future where they will have much-needed additional space once the 3-5 students are relocated.
The new school will also include a gym, art and music rooms, special education classrooms, and a media center. The building will have a secure entrance and a playground. The site has been planned to accommodate a potential future expansion for PreK-2.
The design of the new school, which began immediately following the March 2023 vote in which voters approved a $13 million bond referendum by more than 65 percent, reflects feedback from the school board, district staff, and administrators who identified space needs for the new building and visited recently completed elementary schools in other Iowa school districts.
The project is currently on schedule. Construction drawings should be done by late 2023/early 2024 with construction starting soon thereafter. The intent is for the new building to be open for school on the first day of the 2025-2026 school year.
The project is being paid for through a combination of a general obligation bond and district PPEL and SAVE funds. Bellevue voters approved the bond, which will partially fund the first phase of a multi-year facility master plan, on March 7.
The second phase will include renovations and improvements to the high school’s fine arts and CTE spaces and/or other facility projects to address space needs based on enrollment, including a potential addition to the new building for PK-2. Phase 2 will be funded using state sales tax revenues and will not affect property taxes.
The long-term plan was presented to the district in January 2023 by members of the community-based committee.
