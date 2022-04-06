Area residents will observe Easter celebrations in the coming weeks.
The annual Outdoor Way of the Cross ceremony in St. Donatus will take place on Good Friday, April 15, with a service at 1 p.m. inside the church, followed by the walk to the outdoor stations at about 2 p.m. The stations on the St. Donatus Hill of Calvary near the St. Donatus Catholic Church are original works that date back to the founding of this area in the 1850s.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue: Holy Thursday Mass at 5:30 p.m. April 14. Easter Vigil April 16 at 7 p.m. Easter Sunday Mass at 10:15 a.m. in Bellevue
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Preston: Palm Sunday Mass at 10 a.m. April 10. Holy Thursday Mass at 6:30 p.m. April 1. Mass April 13 at 8 a.m. Good Friday service at 3 p.m. Easter Sunday Mass at 10 a.m.
St. Lawrence Catholic Church, Otter Creek: Palm Sunday Mass at 8 a.m. April 10. Easter Sunday Mass April 17 at 8 a.m.
St. John’s Lutheran Church, St. Donatus: Maundy Thursday worship April 14 at 6 p.m. Vigil of Easter service April 16 at 7:30 p.m. Easter Sunday service at 8:30 a.m. April 17. Lenten midweek suppers and evening prayer free and open to all with freewill donation at 6 p.m. April 6, with Holden Evening Prayer worship at 7 p.m.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, LaMotte: Maundy Thursday service April 14 at 7:30 p.m. Good Friday service April 15 at 7 p.m. Easter Sunday service at 10 a.m. April 17.
Sts. Peter & Paul Church, Springbrook: Good Friday service April 15 at 12:30 p.m. Easter Sunday Mass at 8 a.m.
East Iron Hill Church: Good Friday service will be April 15 at 6 p.m. Easter Sunday service will be April 17 at 9 a.m.
First Presbyterian Church, Bellevue: Maundy Thursday service April 14 at 7 p.m. Easter Egg Hunt at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 16. Easter Sunday worship at 10:30 a.m. April 17.
St. Catherine’s Church, St. Catherine: Holy Thursday Mass at 5:30 p.m. April 14. Easter Sunday Mass at 8 a.m.
St. Donatus Church, St. Donatus: Good Friday service April 15 at 1 p.m. followed by the Outdoor Way of the Cross. Easter Sunday Mass at 9:30 a.m.
St. John Lutheran Church, Bellevue: Palm Sunday worship will be April 9 at 5 p.m. and April 10 at 10 a.m. Maundy Thursday worship begins at 6:15 p.m. Good Friday worship will be at 6:15 p.m. Easter Sunday sunrise service will be at Saint John Retreat Center at 7 a.m., with Festival of Easter worship at church at 10 a.m.
St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church, Preston: Palm Sunday worship at 9 a.m. April 10. Maundy Thursday worship with First Communion at 6 p.m. April 14. Good Friday worship at 6 p.m. April 15. Sunrise worship at 7 a.m., with Easter sunrise worship at 9 a.m.
