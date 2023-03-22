The Iowa Department of Natural Resources State Forest Nursery offers spring delivery in April and May for hardwood, conifer and shrub seedlings. Customers can choose to have their order shipped or they can pick it up at the State Forest Nursery in Ames.

Seedlings can be ordered now through May 30. The bare-root (no container, soil root ball or moss include) seedlings are packaged in bundles of 25 inside sealed and labeled plastic bags.