Since 1990, Jackson County has received more than $5.7 million in state grants and Clinton County has received more than $1.4 million for local enhancement of natural resources.
Members of the public will have a chance Nov. 19 to discuss their vision for Iowa’s future spending for outdoor recreation, soil and water enhancement, historical resources, land management, and more.
Iowa’s Resource Enhancement and Protection assemblies will begin this month. The Regional 8 meeting – Jackson, Clinton, Dubuque, Delaware and Cedar counties – will be Nov. 19, with an open house at 6 p.m. and meeting at 6:30 p.m. at Hurstville Interpretive Center, 18670 63rd St., Maquoketa.
REAP assemblies are locally led meetings where issues can be brought forth and voted upon. Iowans may discuss the program, recommend changes, and discuss impacts in their area. Delegates may also be selected from the local meeting to attend the REAP congress in January at the State Capitol in Des Moines.
REAP provides funds each year for local projects through a grant process, and each year the requests for city and county grants exceed the amount available by two or three times. Since the program debuted in 1989, more than $330 million has been awarded to more than 15,000 projects.
To date, Jackson County has received REAP allocations for 198 projects. Clinton County has received funding for 154 projects.
Each assembly represents a region of counties, and participants are required to attend the region for the county in which they reside. Meetings last about 90 minutes.
Resulting discussions from REAP meetings have a significant impact on Iowans’ quality of life, according to Tammie Krausman, Iowa DNR REAP coordinator.
“REAP benefits every single county every year in one way or another,” she said, “either through improved water quality, by preserving our historical assets or providing outdoor recreation.”
REAP Details
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 19
Where: Hurstville Interpretive Center, Maquoketa
Affecting: Region 8, including Cedar, Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties
Purpose: To discuss the public’s vision for Iowa’s future spending for outdoor recreation, soil and water enhancement, historical resources, land management, and more.
