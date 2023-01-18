Elementary School

The current elementary school, built in 1848, is one of the oldest structures in Iowa that continues to be used as an elementary school

The plan to build a new elementary school for grades three through five, proposed by a community-based facilities group and approved by the Bellevue School Board earlier this month, is “an investment in both the school district and the community,” say school officials and supporters.

The election to consider the referendum that would allow the district to levy additional property taxes to pay for a $13.1 million general obligation bond to fund the construction of the new building for grades three through five will be held Tuesday, March 7. The proposal requires 60% voter approval to pass.