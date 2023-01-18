The plan to build a new elementary school for grades three through five, proposed by a community-based facilities group and approved by the Bellevue School Board earlier this month, is “an investment in both the school district and the community,” say school officials and supporters.
The election to consider the referendum that would allow the district to levy additional property taxes to pay for a $13.1 million general obligation bond to fund the construction of the new building for grades three through five will be held Tuesday, March 7. The proposal requires 60% voter approval to pass.
In order to inform the public on more details of the proposal, a Community Open House will be conducted by school officials on Wednesday, Feb. 15 at 6:30 p.m. at the Bellevue Elementary School.
While at the open house, the public will learn more about Phase one of the plan, which will be almost entirely funded through bonds, which will raise property taxes by $2.70 per $1,000 of taxable valuation. The average value of a residential home in Bellevue is about $200,000.
If the measure is approved, the remainder of the project (Phase 2) would be paid for using a combination of district PPEL and SAVE funds. Phase 2, will be funded using state sales tax revenues and will not affect property taxes.
The need for a new elementary school to address challenges presented by both space and age of the current 175-year-old elementary school building has long been a community priority.
Last summer, conversations during the Bellevue City Council and Bellevue Municipal Utilities public community visioning meeting confirmed that schools are one of the reasons people choose to live in Bellevue and that the age and condition of the current elementary building is a community-wide concern.
The current elementary school, built in 1848, is one of the oldest structures in Iowa that continues to be used as an elementary school. There are not enough classrooms in the old building to meet Bellevue’s growing enrollment. Since the 2017-2018 school year, enrollment at the elementary school has increased by 35% (89 students).
Classrooms and corridors are undersized, and many spaces do not meet accessibility and code requirements. Systems, including the building’s boiler and electrical infrastructure systems, are past their life and need to be replaced. The age of the building also makes it impossible to meet current safety standards.
“As a board, we have been working together to find a solution to address the overcrowded classrooms and safety concerns of the old school building at the elementary,” said board member Allysen Bonifas. “The facilities committee has studied the situation and has decided that it is best to move forward to bring a vote to the community for a new building to host grades three through five on the school property east of the football field.”
In the last decade, many districts in the River Valley Conference and surrounding areas, including Anamosa, Monticello, Northeast, and West Branch, have recently passed referendums that allowed them to invest in their schools. Durant and Mid-Prairie are also both voting in March. As these districts improve their facilities, Bellevue’s schools will play a critical role in our community’s viability and progress.
“The time has come for a long-term solution, and we owe it to our students to provide an improved learning environment,” said board member Marty Ploessl. “They deserve better.”
The district previously held special elections in 2018 and 2019. Both times the proposed plan included the construction of a new PK-5 building and the decommissioning of the current elementary school.
This plan is different. A phased approach, which would construct a 3-5 building first, costs less (despite current inflation) and will also lessen the impact on property taxes.
“The district has made a concerted effort to take the feedback from the community and incorporate it into our plan. We are using our own funding to help minimize the burden on the taxpayers while gaining the space we need to support our increased enrollment,” said board member Matt Wedeking.
Past proposals would have raised taxes by $4.05 (2018) and $3.75 (2019). The overall project budget is also less than past proposals: $16 million (2018) and $14.5 million (2019).
Because the project is phased in order to reduce impact to taxpayers, following the completion of the new 37,000 square foot 3-5 building, preK through second grade will remain at the current elementary school. Fewer students in the building will relieve congestion and allow for the area’s oldest areas to be used less.
Phase two will include renovations and improvements to the high school’s fine arts and CTE spaces and/or other facility projects to address space needs based on enrollment, including a potential addition to the 3-5 building for PK-2.
The committee agreed on the proposed plan only after considering multiple concepts, including a combination of renovations and additions at the existing elementary school site.
Building a new school at the middle/high school campus was ultimately the preferred solution for several reasons. One, the cost of renovating and adding onto the existing school was not less than building new. Two, the existing site is too small to accommodate a building, play areas, and parking that can meet modern teaching and learning needs. And third, due to the small site, construction and demolition would have taken place in phases over the course of multiple years, which would have been disruptive to learning.
Need to Know
● What: Community Open House
● When: 6:30 to 8 p.m., February 15
● Where: Bellevue Elementary, 100 S 3rd St, Bellevue, IA 52031
● More information: https://www.bellevue.k12.ia.us/bondlandingpage
Contact: Tom Meyer, PhD, Superintendent, Bellevue Community School District, (563) 872-4001, TomMeyer@bellevue.k12.ia.us
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.