Bellevue’s Kyle Guenther, now a junior at Iowa State University majoring in architecture, discussed his bike path proposal during a public input meeting held recently at Bellevue City Hall.
The former Bellevue High School student is hoping to improve amenities and connect the area through the creation of a bike path that connects downtown Bellevue with the Off Shore Resort and the bike trail running north.
Guenther’s proposal, which he recently presented to the Bellevue City Council, involves several options, including the creation of bike lanes along U.S. 52 between High Street and Park Street. The plan would involve the addition of lanes, marking and signs.
Other options in Guenther’s plan were to route the bike path along Second Street instead. That way, bicyclists would be safer from faster moving traffic and large trucks that frequently travel along Riverview.
During the public input session, Daryll Eggers, John Hoff, Mary Hurley, Jane Kucirek, Susan Lucke and Abbey Skrivseth (all live along Riverview Street with the exception of Lucke), expressed their concerns for the Riverview option of removing parking on North Riverview and adding a five-foot bike lane on each side of the 11-foot roadway.
The biggest concerns included removing parking and the safety issue of bicyclists riding close to traffic given the speed, flow and type of vehicles traveling along with the river being a natural distraction for drivers.
Most seemed to think that Second Street would be a better option for a shared bike route with traffic, and that bike racks could be placed in various locations so tourist riders could easily park and walk a block for a view of the Mississippi River and a look at the stores downtown.
Another option everyone seemed comfortable with would be widening the existing Riverview Park trail to better accommodate bicycles and walkers along with looking to replace the existing brick pavers.
Also acknowledged by the group at the meeting was the lack of signage along existing trails, and that whatever option is chose, new wayfinding signs would improve connectivity on North Riverview.
Guenther also provided extensive details on his research, which he is conducting as a class project. His presentation included maps of the existing trails in Bellevue, options of improvements, level of bicycle usage, GPS data analysis including a heat map of popular routes, the lack of wayfinding signage in Bellevue and the benefits of having bicyclists and a park and walk downtown for increased tourism as well as recreational opportunities.
