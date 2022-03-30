The Bellevue City Council and Bellevue Municipal Utilities will host a Town Hall Meeting for the public on Monday, April 25 at 6 p.m. at the lower level of the Bellevue Community Center.
The purpose of the meeting is to keep the public informed on city goals and the future of Bellevue, as well as receiving input and suggestions from local citizens.
Patrick Callahan of Callahan Municipal Consultants of Anamosa will facilitate the session through group discussion, and table breakouts with input being shared. Each attendee will also have the opportunity to join in a visual work session, putting ‘dots’ on top perceived priorities for the city.
The public meeting will discuss the City’s recent major accomplishments, concerns (such as land availability), opportunities for more housing, policies, capital projects(such as developing the Stamp Property south of town.
The Council, Utility Board, and Department Heads will then have a follow-up meeting to discuss results along with continuing the goal session process.
Callahan who aided with a similiar town hall here in 2013, will be paid $1,200 for facilitating the 2022 goal session process. The cost is being shared by the City of Bellevue and the Utility Board.
