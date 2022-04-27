The iconic Hurstville lime kilns and companion structures require restoration and preservation as well as protection from flooding. But how to accomplish it?
Bellevue city officials seek help for downtown parking woes, marketing, and new branding.
Area farmers markets want sustainability, while the Maquoketa City Council asked for help onboarding new members and welcoming newcomers to town.
Sabula, Preston, and the Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority also sought guidance.
The answers to these challenges — or at least recommendations — may arrive next week, and the public is invited to the reveals.
On May 5, members of the University of Iowa’s Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities (IISC) converge on Maquoketa to share the results of at least one semester of research and community visits. The public is invited to attend.
The free evening of events begins with presentations by student teams taking place in five different venues within the Maquoketa area from 3-5 p.m. The presentations also will be recorded and posted online.
Five presentations will be held at 3 p.m., one per location. Each presentation will last about 45 minutes, with time for questions from the public. Fifteen-minute breaks will allow people to travel from location to location to attend a second of five presentations that will begin at 4 p.m., if desired. The final locations of specific presentations are still to be determined (see the sidebar for the latest information).
After the presentations, event goers can meet at the Maquoketa Brewery from 5-6:30 p.m. for socializing and a short program. Attendees who register in advance will receive a complimentary drink ticket to redeem at the brewery.
Register at www.foriowa.org/events.
View more information online at the Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities website.
David Heiar of the Jackson County Economic Alliance said he’s amazed at the preliminary work he’s already glimpsed from the IISC students, faculty, and staff.
“It’s been fun to see all this research coming in,” Heiar said. For example, he already saw presentations by four IISC groups tasked with creating new logos and marketing campaigns for Bellevue, Preston and Sabula. The cities will each choose their favorite, “but it was interesting to watch the marketing classes compete with each other.”
Project background
Over the last year, about 200 University of Iowa students have worked with eastern Iowa officials and residents to complete the legwork on almost 40 projects scattered across Jackson County and the Maquoketa River Watershed Management Authority (seven counties including Jackson).
The students are part of the IISC, which connects the college with local communities to complete mutually beneficial projects. The students come from a variety of disciplines, from law to engineering to art.
IISC students received practical experience in their chosen career fields while the participating groups receive objective, professional guidance, ideas, and recommendations that can advance their chosen projects.
The JCEA and Maquoketa Watershed group contacted various municipalities and nonprofits to measure their interest in a partnership with IISC. The IISC guaranteed members would work on 15 proposed projects — but it would come with a $50,000 price tag.
Receipt of a $20,000 grant helped to offset the fee. The remaining $30,000 was divided among the participating groups based on the number of projects the IISC worked on for them.
“I definitely think we’re getting way more than a $50,000 value,” Heiar said, noting that this overarching partnership also exposed the students to all Jackson County has to offer.
The participating entities will hear the presentations along with the public for the first time May 5. Those decision-makers will decide how they will proceed with information gleaned from the presentations.
Learn more May 5
• Location: Hurstville Interpretive Center, 18670 63rd St.
3-3:45 p.m. and 4-4:45 p.m.: Hurstville lime kilns structural improvements
• Location: Maquoketa Art Experience, 124 S. Main St.
3-3:45 p.m.: Jackson County Clean Energy Plan
4-4:45 p.m.: Maquoketa River Watershed Management Plan
• Location: Maquoketa City Hall Council Chambers, 201 E. Pleasant St.
3-3:45 p.m.: Maquoketa subdivision site development
4-4:45 p.m.: Maquoketa City Council onboarding and goal setting
• Location: Innovate 120, 120 S. Main St.
3-3:45 p.m.: Sabula Municipal Dock Design
4-4:45 p.m.: Preston sidewalk and trail connectivity
• Location: Maquoketa Public Library
3-3:45 p.m.: Maquoketa Farmers Market Strategic Plan
* Locations and times are firm. The presentations are subject to change.
