Over the past few months, a subcommittee of Bellevue Hometown Pride has been meeting to discuss long-range plans for the future of Felderman Park. The subcommittee members included Lyn Medinger, Abbey Skrivseth, Anne Felderman, Carrie Weaver, Gary Penniston, Tom Meyer, Nic Hockenberry, Kyle Guenther, and Dave Heiar.
This committee identified about twenty ideas they would like to see happen in the city park.
They include:
• Removal of compost site
• Extension of utilities (water, sanitary sewer,
and electric)
• Restrooms
• Splash pad
• Playground equipment
• Potentially equipment for smaller children
• Outdoor workout/exercise equipment course
• Trampoline Pillow
• Concession/storage building with restrooms
• Sprinkler systems for soccer field
• Dog park
• Sensory park equipment
• Rental bikes and/or Segways
• Better access to creek or fish platform on shore
• Trail lighting
• Soccer field lighting
• Paved parking
• Flagpole
• Skate Park
• Community Garden
• Prairie Planting Area
• Acquire land for expansion
Kyle Guenther then took these ideas and put together conceptual plans for how these recommendations would look at Felderman Park. The subcommittee then put together a survey to gather public input. Please visit the City’s website to see a visual for the conceptual plans and to take the survey: City News
The city council reviewed the recommendations and gave their approval to sharing these ideas with the public to get community input and feedback.
It should be stressed that this is a planning process. Not every idea that has been offered, or that might be added to the list, would necessarily be included in this park project. This plan is also envisioned to be a multi-year plan based on funding. It is, however, easier to apply for grants or solicit donations once a plan is in place. Dave Heiar, Bellevue Hometown Pride Coach commented, “Successful projects start with a plan. Bellevue is known for its beauty and recreational opportunities. Felderman Park has the potential to add to the sense of place that makes Bellevue shine above others.”
Anyone interested in providing feedback on the Felderman Park concepts or wishing to offer additional ideas can submit them to Bellevue City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth at Abbey.Skrivseth@bellevueia.gov or drop off at Bellevue City Hall, 106 N. Third Street.
