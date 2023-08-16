Members of the public are invited to share their opinions on Jackson County’s future as work begins on a comprehensive plan.
People can take a survey at www.surveymonkey .com/r/3DVXLLV that touches on quality of life, work and recreation opportunities, and visions for the future.
The East Central Intergovernmental Association (ECIA) is working with Jackson County on the project.
“To create a comprehensive plan that accurately reflects the future needs, ECIA needs input from the community,” said Laura Carstens, senior planner with the agency.
The survey identifies “the issues and opportunities that are important to county residents, businesses, farmers and community partners. Public input with help determines how those issues and opportunities should be addressed in the comprehensive plan,” Carstens said.
Iowa Code requires zoning regulations be made in accordance with a comprehensive plan. Jackson County has had a zoning ordinance in place since 1976. There has been work on a comprehensive plan over the years, but one has never been finalized.
A comprehensive plan is a long-range (about 20 years) shared vision for the future. It serves as a road map to guide the future.
Jackson County Zoning Administrator Lori Roling and her assistant Ruth Eltrich attended last week’s Board of Supervisors meeting for a discussion about finding 12 to 15 citizens to serve on a Steering Committee to develop the plan.
Supervisor Don Schwenker asked about a person who does not reside in Jackson County but is interested in serving. This person works and farms in the county.
Roling said it is up to the supervisors to decide who should be eligible.
Board Chairman Mike Steines said if people who “take part and are active in Jackson County” want to serve they should be invited to help.”
The public can learn more about the comprehensive plan at https://eciatrans.org/jackson_county_comprehensive_plan.php.
