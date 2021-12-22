Two public hearings next week will afford Jackson County residents one final chance to share opinions about proposed changes to the supervisor districts and precincts.
Jackson County residents may comment on proposed changes to the supervisor districts at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 28, inside the supervisors’ office in the Jackson County Courthouse.
That will be followed at 9:40 a.m. by a public hearing regarding proposed changes to the county’s precincts.
The supervisors must approve both plans before they can be submitted to the Iowa Secretary of State; that deadline is Jan. 15, Smith said.
Modifications to the districts and precincts became necessary after 2020 Census data showed a moderate population shift in Jackson County’s three supervisor districts.
District modifications
A temporary redistricting committee proposed plans to equalize population numbers in Jackson County’s three supervisor director districts. The districts are merely a residency requirement for supervisor candidates; all eligible county residents can vote in all supervisor races.
By law, those three districts must contain — within 64 people — an equal number of residents. Jackson County recorded 19,485 residents in 2020. When divided by three districts, ideally about 6,495 people should live in each district, auditor Alisa Smith said.
The committee juggled the numbers and devised the following plan, which reconfigures which township falls into which district:
District 3: Bellevue, Jackson, Washington, Van Buren, Iowa, and Union townships
District 2: Prairie Springs, Tete des Mort, Butler, Otter Creek, Richland, Brandon, Farmers Creek, Perry, Monmouth, Fairfield, South Fork north of the Maquoketa River, and Maquoketa Township excluding the city of Maquoketa
District 3: South Fork Township south of the Maquoketa River, including the city of Maquoketa
Moving some townships into different districts would have created the added issue of putting supervisors Larry McDevitt and Mike Steines in different districts than the ones in which they were elected. Should the supervisors approve the proposed plan, that would no longer be an issue as the redistricting committee also proposed renumbering the districts.
“It’s a perfect map,” Smith told the committee Dec. 14. “It met our target.”
Precinct changes
A plan proposed by the supervisors would eliminate three precincts.
The change is a result of the state’s required reconfiguration of legislative districts in response to new census data.
The townships that make up the precincts must be in the same legislative district. Brandon and Monmouth townships currently make up the 5th Precinct. However, legislative redistricting put them in different legislative districts, Smith explained.
As a result of that change and other discussions, the county’s new 13 precincts would be divided as follows:
Pct. 1: Bellevue Township and Bellevue city (no change)
Pct. 2: Tete Des Morts, Richland and Prairie Springs townships, St. Donatus and LaMotte
Pct. 3: Brandon, Butler and Otter Creek townships and part of Zwingle
Pct. 4: Farmers Creek and Perry townships and Andrew (no change)
Pct. 5: Jackson and Washington townships (no change)
Pct. 6: Monmouth, South Fork, and Maquoketa townships
Pct. 7: Fairfield, Van Buren and Iowa townships
Pct. 8: Union Township
Pct. 9: Maquoketa 1st Ward
Pct. 10: Maquoketa 2nd Ward
Pct. 11: Maquoketa 3rd Ward
Pct. 12: Maquoketa 4th Ward
Pct. 13: Maquoketa 5th Ward
The public is invited to comment on the two proposed changes between now and the public hearing Dec. 28.
