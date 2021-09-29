The City of Bellevue will conduct a public hearing October 18 at 6:30 p.m. to hear any possible objections from citizens to the city borrowing $350,000 to purchase and equip a new garbage truck for the city’s sanitation department.
In recent work session, the council met with Bellevue Public Works Superintendent Nick Kilburg to analyze the cost-benefit analysis of not only a new garbage truck that includes an ‘arm’ feature that would also (perhaps) require less staff to pick up garbage.
The city was also awarded a USDA grant of $133,000 for a truck, but the $350,000 is in addition to that number.
Jesse Kilburg and Malone of Kilburg Equipment LLC were also on hand at the work session to explain the specs, mechanics, repair costs, warranties and cost comparisons of two styles of trucks: straight and drop frame.
More discussion ensued on finances, and how the pandemic is driving up the cost of used trucks, greatly delaying the availability of new trucks and increasing the costs involved.
Kilburg Equipment offered to sell a 2020 garbage truck to the city. The machine has zero hours and could be available and fully assembled by next January.
Officials also added that the cost for a new truck historically goes up $5,000 each year, but this year and next year increases have been closer to $30,000 a year.
Members of the council are interested in the new truck and gave approval to move forward with the public hearing and possible purchase.
