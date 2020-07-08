A public hearing to discuss a possible new housing subdivision for Bellevue has been set for Monday, July 20 at 6:30 p.m.
The Bellevue City Council and the City of Bellevue have an informal agreement with Delbert Jackson which locks in the price of land for up to 16 lots on what is being dubbed Jackson Park Drive.
After seeing a need for lots to build on, Jackson came forward with the offer to sell the land, which would be the third subdivision he has had a hand in the community of Bellevue.
According to City Administrator Abbey Skriveseth, the project is far from being official, but the process of gathering all the information and numbers needs to begin, as the informal agreement with Jackson will expire in early August.
“The Council needs to know what the actual price per lot would be with infrastructure put in to see if purchasing the lots and putting the infrastructure is even realistically affordable for the city to break even per lot,” said Skrivseth. “The only way to know what the actual price is to go out for bids.”
At last week’s city council meeting, council members decided to take the risk to spending the engineering fees to go out for bids. If the lowest bid and cost for the land are doable, then the Council would look to purchase the land, install the infrastructure (road, water, and sewer) and then look to sell the lots to developers or contractors in an effort to break even. The goal would be not to lose any money.
“If the costs come in to high and it is determined that the price per lot would not be a reasonable selling price, then the Council most likely will not purchase the land and put in the infrastructure,” said Skrivseth.
She added that with Bellevue’s landscape, which is surrounded by bluffs and cut off by the river, new building locations are hard to come by, and the locations that are still available are priced way too high.
“Unfortunately, lots are running out within the City limits. It might appear that lots are available but some lots are sold but have not been built on yet,” said Skrivseth, who added that Bellevue has traditionally led Jackson County in the number of new homes built. “While 2019 was a very slow year with one new home being built, but 2020 has been a very big construction year. So far, we have issued 23 building permits and five were for new homes. It is anticipated that a few more houses will go up this year and possibly more if the contractor times allows.”
Skrivseth said that infrastructure costs have also gone up since the last subdivision was put in, and therefore, it could just become a new norm that the price per lot will be higher than what lot prices have historically been.
