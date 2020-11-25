Bellevue City leaders last week approved two resolutions that they hope will aid a massive development project proposed by a group of investors which is planning to purchase the Baymont Hotel, Off Shore Events Center and Campgrounds from A.J. Speigel.
Members of the Bellevue City Council unanimously passed an amendment to city’s Urban Renewal Plan; and also set a public hearing for the use of tax increment financing (TIF) to provide an extra $1 million in incentives for the proposed project, which is expected to enhance tourism and traffic in Bellevue.
The closing of the sale of the properties was supposed to take place this week, however, results of the closing were not known as of press time on Monday afternoon. The public hearing for the TIF proposal is set for Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m.
Members of the investor group, simply called ‘Offshore Enterprises, LLC,’ last month outlined a proposed $5 million to $6 million plan to expand the current Off-Shore facilities and add over 100 campsites, renovate the restaurant, expand the events center and construct a 6,000 square-foot swimming pool. The new ‘aquatics center’ would also feature a swim pond, playground, snack bar, poolside bar and resort store.
The amendment to the existing development agreement with A.J. Spiegel, who built the hotel and events center about eight years ago, was an arrangement for TIF benefits for 15 years. Under the amendment proposed by the City of Bellevue, that agreement will be converted to the new owners. It has a $2 million limit that will expire in 2027. The proposed amended agreement will increase the TIF limit to $3 million and extend the agreement out to 2032.
The overall purchase proposal offered to A.J. Spiegel by the investor group Off Shore LLC, includes the campground, Baymont Inn, restaurant, event center and undeveloped ground. Current owner and developer A.J. Spiegel has accepted the group’s offer to purchase the
The development group is hoping that the proposed private/public partnership with the City will make the massive project possible, and say the plan would greatly increase tourism in the community, and the project would also bring with it more jobs and employment opportunities.
Offshore Enterprises LLC is owned by an investor group comprised of Steve Launspach, Peter Ludwig, Jason Germaine, A.J. Becker and Ryan Becker – all residents of the greater Dubuque area. Members of this group also own Coconut Cove Resort near Kieler Wisconsin, Whitetail Bluff Campground near Cassville Wisconsin, Dubuque Marina and Yardarm Riverfront Bar and Grille, Hawkeye Boat and Camper Sales in Dubuque, and Jason owns Germaine Electric. The new Offshore Enterprises group was formed for the specific purpose of acquiring the Bellevue Offshore property from Spiegel.
The presentation last month night was led by Steve Launspach of Offshore Enterprises, LLC.
The proposed plans for the site include increasing recreational amenities. By May 2021, the campground will be expanded east to provide up to an additional 110 camping sites and the restaurant will be renovated with many enhanced features. In 2021-2022 an aquatics center will be completed to include a new 6,000 square-foot swimming pool, deck, one acre swim pond with a beach and floating aqua park, jump pad, playground and a building for shower house, snack bar, poolside bar and resort store. After 2021 development could begin to expand the event center to hold closer to 450 guests along with adding a catering kitchen.
Seeking government permits for a future transient dock with boat fuel pumps will begin as well. Additional amenities and improvements are also anticipated in further years.
Details were provided on the group’s current businesses including a similar destination resort like Coconut Cove in Hazel Green, WI. The group anticipates drawing over 700 plus visitors for each summer weekend. Other businesses in the area should see an increase in tourism too.
“The Council thinks the development plan will be a huge benefit to Bellevue,” said Bellevue Bellevue City Administrator Abbey Skrivseth. “The proposed attractions could allow Bellevue to become a destination town along with providing more traffic and benefits to other businesses in town.”
In the end, if all goes well, the new development could be rolled out progressively over time, and be largely complete by the end of 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.