The Bellevue City Council will conduct a public hearing on Monday, April 5 at 6:30 p.m. prior to voting on a new 20-year Aquatic Development incentive package for Offshore Enterprises L.L.C., the group that purchased the Baymont Hotel and Offshore complex from A.J. Speigel late last year.
If the urban renewal plan agreement is approved, Offshore Enterprises will agree to construct an aquatics center consisting of a 6,000 square-foot pool, large furnished sun deck, shower house, snack bar, swim pond with aqua park, large jump pad and playground at the Offshore complex in north Bellevue.
Under the proposed agreement, which involves tax increment financing (TIF), representatives from the City and Offshore will also have an annual meeting to discuss the development.
The agreement states that beginning June 20, 2022, the City of Bellevue would pay Offshore $30,000 each year to pay for discounts for residents receiving a discounted rate for use of the amenities at the aquatic center.
According to Bellevue City Adminstrator Abbey Skrivseth, the $30,000 payment is less than half of what is normally budgeted for the current Bellevue Municipal Pool each fiscal year. The fate of the 1965 pool is not known as of this time, but a new pool has been near the top of the city wish list for several years.
As well as a rebate for Bellevue residents to use the new aquatic center, the City will provide TIF rebate payments to Offshore with a cap of $1 million.
Included in the $1 million are Hotel/Motel Tax payments, which the City agrees to pay Offshore 50 percent in excess of the annual Hotel-Motel tax revenue that exceeds $43,385. (The $43,385 amount was what the City received in 2019).
The City did hold public hearings on a TIF agreement late last year, but Skrivseth noted that the prior development agreement previously approved with Offshore was to amend the existing development agreement that the City originally had with A.J. Spiegel.
“This new development agreement is for the aquatic center only. If nothing were to be developed, then there would be no new property taxes assessed and no tax reimbursement given to Offshore,” said Skrivseth, who added that the TIF reimbursement does not affect certain tax levies. “For example, debt service payments owed by other tax government bodies (county, school, etc,) will not be affected by the agreement, so each government body that relies on taxes for debt service will still receive taxes from Offshore.”
Construction on the new pool and aquatics center was expected to begin this week, weather pending.
‘Offshore Enterprises LLC’ include Steve Launspach, Peter Ludwig, Jason Germaine, A.J. Becker and Ryan Becker – all residents of the greater Dubuque area. Members of this group also own Coconut Cove Resort near Kieler Wisconsin, Whitetail Bluff Campground near Cassville Wisconsin, Dubuque Marina and Yardarm Riverfront Bar and Grille, Hawkeye Boat and Camper Sales in Dubuque, and Jason owns Germaine Electric.
The investor group was formed for the specific purpose of acquiring the Bellevue Offshore property from former owner and developer A.J. Spiegel, who built the facilities and opened them to the public in 2013.
