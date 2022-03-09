Government entities and local towns have scurried to complete their budgets for the 2023 fiscal year, including Jackson County itself.
The Jackson County Board of Supervisors last week set its maximum property tax asking, which would impose a tax increase of about 10 cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation. The measure means the board cannot increase taxes more than 10 cents when it certifies the county’s budget; however, it can opt to implement a lower rate if it wants.
If the county uses the new maximum tax asking, the implications for a $300,000 house would be an additional $15 annually, explained Supervisor Mike Steines by way of example. (Half the value of the home is rolled back per state code, leaving the taxable value at $150,000 in this example.)
“All things considered, 10 cents is pretty minimal,” Steines said.
Those “things” include the elimination of the county mental health levy due to a change in the state funding formula. State legislators in 2021 approved a tax cut to fund mental health programs through a state appropriation instead of through property taxes.
On the flip side, the Jackson County added a jail bond levy of 29 cents per $1,000 valuation in the next fiscal year, which begins July 1. Construction of the new jail is expected to begin this year. An auxiliary building at the site is already being built.
Other factors affecting the tax rate included increased expenses such as insurance and liability. Inflation, officials said, also made budget forecasting a challenge.
“This has been a very fluid, fluctuating budget,” auditor Alisa Smith said.
The increased tax asking would generate a total of almost $8.14 million for Jackson County. The overall county budget generally hovers between $17 million and $18 million, Steines said. Those dollars come from the state and federal government, grants, sales tax, etc.
The county levy “has been pretty steady” for the last two years, according to Shelley Hoye, deputy county auditor.
Meanwhile, the public can weigh in on the county’s entire proposed 2023 fiscal year budget during a public hearing at 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 22, in the supervisor’s office in the Jackson County Courthouse, Maquoketa. The public also can tune in via Zoom with meeting ID 779 204 1339.
In other county news:
• The supervisors gave their support for a grant to expand a community center at Leisure Lake.
The Leisure Lake community plans to enlarge an existing structure to expand the bathrooms, kitchen space, board room and more.
Residents already raised about $72,000 for the project.
The community is applying for a community development block grant valued at $430,000 to round out funding for the project. However, a city or county must apply for the grant.
Jackson County, with the help of East Central Intergovernmental Association, will apply for the grant in Leisure Lake’s name. The county is not being asked to commit money to the project.
If Leisure Lake receives a CDBG grant, the construction project must be completed by May 31, 2023.
• Longtime Maquoketa banker Roger Stewart last week told the supervisors that he was resigning from the Jackson County Revolving Loan Fund Board after about 30 years of service. He currently is chairman of that board.
The board includes local finance officers such as Stewart. Money from that fund typically is loaned to businesses as an incentive to move to the county or to expand and employ more people.
Stewart said Leo McGarry, the new president and CEO of Maquoketa State Bank, will fill his board seat. The RLF board will then elect a new chairman.
Stewart said he was proud of the work the RLF board has done during his tenure.
Jack Willey, who will retire from his supervisor position at the end of this year, praised Stewart.
“I really commend you, Roger,” Willey said. “It’s nice to have someone who can answer the questions that need answered” and the board does that.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.