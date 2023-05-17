Greg Schmitt

Greg Schmitt discusses the sleeping habits of the northern long-eared bats, including what environments are best for bat populations.

On a blustery day at the end of March, Greg Schmitt led about a dozen people wearing coveralls and boots through some brush to the edge of a stand of trees.

“What do you think?” asked Schmitt, a biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, gesturing to the trees. “Do you see any habitat suitable for bats?”