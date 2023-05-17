On a blustery day at the end of March, Greg Schmitt led about a dozen people wearing coveralls and boots through some brush to the edge of a stand of trees.
“What do you think?” asked Schmitt, a biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, gesturing to the trees. “Do you see any habitat suitable for bats?”
The training for area natural resource conservation experts from Jackson, Jones and Dubuque counties was part of an effort to save the endangered northern long-eared bat by preserving habitat where the mammals spend late spring to early fall and raise their young.
“We want to get our eyes trained to see what is a bat tree and what’s not,” Schmitt said, leading the group around a wooded area at the New Melleray Abbey in Peosta.
The bats generally roost in areas with at least a 35% tree canopy – a stand of trees versus a spot with just one or two trees – and a half-mile from a water source.
Most important for the general public to know is that any tree with sloughing bark should not be disturbed from April 1 to Sept. 30, Schmitt said. That means no cutting down those trees.
“Bark that just kind of peels away from the tree is perfect for a bat to be protected during the day,” Schmitt said.
Shagbark hickory trees are a popular choice for the bats, as are white oak, silver maple trees and American elms.
Northern long-eared bats, which were classified as an endangered species late last year by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, roost singly or in colonies underneath bark and in the cavities and crevices of live and dead trees, Schmitt said.
Females give birth to a single pup, which can’t fly initially, anywhere from late May to late July, and they need an undisturbed spot for maternity roosts. They also feed at night in forested areas, feeding on such things as moths and flies.
Curt Kemmerer, a wildlife biologist with IDNR, said good forest management for people who own woodlands goes a long way in protecting and creating habitat for bats and other wildlife. Kemmerer’s territory includes Clinton, Delaware, Dubuque, Jackson, Jones and Scott counties.
“Develop a stewardship plan that creates diversity in tree age and species that wildlife, including bats, need,” he said, adding the goal is “a well-balanced timber.”
The northern long-eared bats have been threatened by white-nose syndrome, which was first discovered in New York in 2006. Since then, the disease has spread throughout the northeast, Midwest and southeast at alarming rates. In an effort to reduce the spread of white-nose syndrome through human transmission of the fungus, the Maquoketa Caves State Park was closed in 2011. The bats hibernate in caves during the winter.
“They are endangered mostly because of white-nose syndrome, not habitat,” Schmitt said. “But habitat is important for maternity roosts” and population protection.
