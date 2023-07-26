Kelly-Marshall

Patrick Kelly of Dyersville (left) and Payton Marshall of Bellevue, are opening a new business on State Street.

Bellevue’s downtown business district continues to grow this summer with a new venture called ‘Prost,’ which is a German word for “cheers,” which of course is traditionally used as a toast while drinking.

Payton Marshall, who opened Surgit last year is now opening a bar next to his tech repair business on State Street, just right across the street from Hartig Drug and Vision Health Center. He is partnering in the new business with Patrick Kelly of Dyersville.