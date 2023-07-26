Bellevue’s downtown business district continues to grow this summer with a new venture called ‘Prost,’ which is a German word for “cheers,” which of course is traditionally used as a toast while drinking.
Payton Marshall, who opened Surgit last year is now opening a bar next to his tech repair business on State Street, just right across the street from Hartig Drug and Vision Health Center. He is partnering in the new business with Patrick Kelly of Dyersville.
The new bar (and future eatery) is slated to host a public grand opening Saturday, August 12 from noon to 2 a.m., with food trucks and live music. Prost will feature beer and cocktails with a personal touch in a Millwork District atmosphere.
“I ended up buying the building after renting a small space for a few months, and I’ve always thought about opening a bar next door,” said Marshall, who plans to add classic limestone to the bar and the back walls. “It’s unique because we will open the three big garage doors, and if there’s a lot of bugs, we have the screens that come down.”
Back in the day more than a century ago, the building (which also is now home to Sweet Boutique) used to be a gas and service station. The area with the three large garage doors where the new bar will be located was the repair shop.
A 2020 graduate of Bellevue High School, Marshall had already earned an associate degree through online classes at Eastern Iowa Community College while still in school.
“The pandemic started right when I was about ready to graduate and classes were canceled,” recalled Marshall. “So after a while of waiting, I decided it was time to start planning my own business. That’s why I decided to open Surgit.”
Now with Prost bar opening in August, Marshall is looking forward to the challenge, and hopefully, success.
“We may expand with a larger kitchen in the future if everything goes well,” concluded Marshall. “And we’ll probably be looking to hire some people to work too.”
