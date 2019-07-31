One of the questions voters will have when they go to the polls Aug. 6 is how much a new jail building would cost them annually on their tax bills.
Northland Securities, the firm assisting the Jackson County Jail Advisory Committee with its financials, estimates the tax increase for a homeowner of a $100,000 home would be $22.44 per year. The owner of a $250,000 home would pay an additional $56.10 on their property taxes annually to pay for the new jail.
Commercial property owners would pay somewhat more. Owners of commercial or industrial property valued at $100,000 would pay $35.48 in additional taxes, according to Northland. If you own half a million dollars’ worth of commercial or industrial property, your annual tax increase would be $177.41.
Northland also figured costs on farmland, based on an average taxable county farmland valuation of $1,030. This number is based on the 2018 rollback of taxable value. The rollback means that property tax owners pay taxes on only a portion of their property’s value. The rollback percentage varies, depending on what type of property it is.
If a similar rollback continues, the cost would be $16.24 annually on 40 acres and $259.89 on 640 acres.
Northland estimates tax increases based on the 2018 rollback for various CSRs (Corn Suitability Ratings). CSR relates to the land’s soil type and is based on various factors, including rate of soil erosion, topsoil thickness, etc.
Land with a CSR of 30 would see an annual tax rate of 30 cents per acre, while cropland with a CSR rating of 70 would see a 70 cent annual tax increase per acre.
The average CSR for cropland in Jackson County is 53.37. Once pasture is taken into account, that average drops to 40.49.
Property tax rates will likely be one factor voters will use to decide their vote in the Aug. 6 jail bond referendum. The referendum is not to exceed $6.495 million, $600,000 less than an August 2018 bond referendum that failed to get the 60 percent voter approval needed to pass.
