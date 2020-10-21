flag disposal

Bellevue American Legion Post #273, recently placed a specially-made wooden box outside post headquarters for worn and torn American Flags that need to be properly disposed of. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the cancellation of Heritage Days this summer, the usual Flag Burning Ceremony at Cole Park did not take place in 2020. With the hope the ceremony will return in 2021, Legion members will collect and save old flags until then. For those who need new flags, they can also be purchased at the American Legion Hall.