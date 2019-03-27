When local real estate agent Steve Nemmers forwarded a message to Bellevue Schools Superintendent Tom Meyer about a program called ‘Project Jack,’ he knew it was one of those opportunities for a real-life experience that would also benefit the community.
A group of Bellevue elementary students made that happen last week.
The program, sponsored by the Iowa Realtors Foundation of Iowa, provides $250 grants to fourth- and fifth-grade classes across the state to use for a community project.
“When we received the information on Project Jack, we saw it as an opportunity to ‘pay it forward,’” explained elementary teacher Tracey Till. “The grant funds could be used in any way the class chooses. There are no stipulations given or rules to follow on how to use the money. Projects have ranged from donations to charitable organizations to passing out roses to strangers.”
The Bellevue Elementary 5th grade classes chose to team up with Jessica Bleile, the Director of Community Building & Impact at the United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States, and Ginger Schoop of HACAP (Hawkeye Area/Community Action Plan).
“We are paying it forward by providing assistance for homeless veterans and families in our communities. We created T-shirt bags with items of necessity.”
