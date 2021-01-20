Ten years ago, an ice age-old story began to unfold near a stream bank in Southeast Iowa when a landowner discovered a very large leg bone protruding out of the ground. The bone belonged to a large animal that lived here during the last ice age, the Woolly Mammoth.
Join Mahaska County Naturalist, Laura DeCook, as she shares about the Woolly Mammoth bones found in Iowa during a virtual program on Monday, January 25 at 6 p.m.
The story of the woolly mammoth bones found in Iowa has drawn interest over the years from a wide variety of people across the United States. Some of these people have backgrounds in geology, archeology and biology and others are simply residents eager to learn more about this unique animal. DeCook will share stories about the dig, display photos of the bones found, and talk more about woolly mammoths in Iowa during the last ice age.
Thevirtual program is free and open to the public. Registration is required at least 48 hours in advance to receive a link to watch the program. For more information or to register, contact Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email jess@jacksonccb.com.
