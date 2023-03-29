Get an up close and personal experience with birds of prey at a live animal program on Sunday, April 2 at the Hurstville Interpretive Center.. The free program will begin at 2 p.m. and all ages are welcome. Meet a great horned owl and barred owl and learn more about Iowa’s owls and other birds of prey and their amazing adaptations. Registration is required at least 48 hours in advance. For more information, call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email jwagner@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.