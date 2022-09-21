As fall sets in many species of native Iowa wildlife start their fall migration or start going dormant. On Saturday October 1 at 1 p.m. learn about a group of Iowa animals that do both, the bats of Iowa. Come to the Hurstville Interpretive Center to listen to a talk about the native bat species of Iowa. The program is free.  To register call Jackson County Conservation at (563) 652-3783 or email tvorwald@jacksoncounty.iowa.gov.