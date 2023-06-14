Some people love to be actively involved in conversations and are comfortable taking center stage. Others prefer to sit back and listen. Some folks look at the big picture in any situation, while others are drawn to details. Then there are those who avoid conflict at all costs, while some people charge into those uncomfortable situations headfirst.

Learning to recognize these and other personality traits and then using that knowledge to work more effectively with people is the goal of a program sponsored by the Maquoketa Women of Business.