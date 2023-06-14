Some people love to be actively involved in conversations and are comfortable taking center stage. Others prefer to sit back and listen. Some folks look at the big picture in any situation, while others are drawn to details. Then there are those who avoid conflict at all costs, while some people charge into those uncomfortable situations headfirst.
Learning to recognize these and other personality traits and then using that knowledge to work more effectively with people is the goal of a program sponsored by the Maquoketa Women of Business.
Albert Irvin will lead a daylong seminar to help attendees deepen their understanding of themselves and others from 9 a.m. to 3 pm. June 20 at the Timber Center in Maquoketa.
“This is really about recognizing that everyone has pieces of different personality traits and figuring out how to work as part of a team and communicate effectively,” said Irvin, who is pastor at the First United Methodist Church in Maquoketa.
Irvin will introduce DiSC, a personal assessment tool used by more than one million people every year to help improve teamwork, communication and productivity in the workplace.
“I first got connected with the DiSC profile in a leadership class many years ago. It’s a tool I continue to use and delve into,” Irvin said. It focuses on four different personality traits.
“Everybody has a little bit of each trait. It’s the dominate characteristic you are looking at. You will know clearly who you are and how you will operate,” Irvin said, adding that it also helps people figure out how to communicate with people with different traits.
“We don’t always hear what other people are saying. There are dominate people. How do you talk to them? How does someone who is quiet and reserved get their voice heard? This is an opportunity for people to see the different distinctions and look at how we can better understand and work with each other,” she said.
The morning will be spent learning about the profile itself. People will be able to identify their dominant characteristic. In the afternoon, people will work in small groups, looking at different scenarios and how their group can work together as a team.
Abby Schueller is coordinating the event for Maquoketa’s Women of Business.
“I think it’s very important to evolve not only in business but as a person,” she said.
“Communication is huge in all relationships, and this is just one more tool,” she said, adding that the session would benefit anyone who deals with the public.
The session is $40 per person and includes lunch that will be catered by the Timber Center. Doors open at 8:30 a.m. for coffee and donuts.
“I encourage anybody and everybody to come. Bring co-workers and family members. The more exposed we are, the more common language we have. It will be a great benefit,” Irvin said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.